The Sandbox Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and approximately $25.37 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,763,985 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

