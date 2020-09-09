THEKEY Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $24,093.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, LATOKEN and LBank. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

