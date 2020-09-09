Tierion (TNT) One Day Volume Tops $161,344.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $161,344.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.05156698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

