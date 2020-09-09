TigerCash Price Down 5.8% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $333,592.00 and $4.51 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01563665 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

