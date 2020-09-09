Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0015 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002759 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

