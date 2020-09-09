Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Down 11.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s share price traded down 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. 489,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,401,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

