Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 23.9%

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) fell 23.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 69,161,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 28,731,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Transocean by 2,920.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.