Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 719,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 52,330 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,755,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. 5,423,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,309. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

