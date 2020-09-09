TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,888.27 and approximately $178.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded down 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006559 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.01563323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022406 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

