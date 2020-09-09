U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 64.70 ($0.85). Approximately 56,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,251% from the average daily volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

UAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.58)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that U and I Group PLC will post 2187.2437469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

