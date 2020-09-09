U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 13.3%

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)’s share price traded down 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.83. 1,217,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,953,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The firm has a market cap of $326.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

