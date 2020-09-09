Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $546,947.19 and $224.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.