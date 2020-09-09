Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives €50.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.71 ($59.66).

UNIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

