United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.45.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

