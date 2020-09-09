Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 72.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

