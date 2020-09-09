Universa Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. Universa has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $53,433.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00120941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00234845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.99 or 0.01672665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.