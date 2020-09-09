Universa (UTNP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,852.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. During the last week, Universa has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $49,852.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00116954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00231466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.01683098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00167811 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

