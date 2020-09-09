Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 0.6%

Upland Resources Ltd (LON:UPL) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 3,918,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.81 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

About Upland Resources (LON:UPL)

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.