Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by CAMG Solamere Management LLC

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,380. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

