ValiRx (LON:VAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.43) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

VAL traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.75 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. ValiRx has a 52-week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.88 ($0.48).

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

