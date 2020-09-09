ValiRx (LON:VAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ValiRx (LON:VAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.43) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
VAL traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.75 ($0.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. ValiRx has a 52-week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 36.88 ($0.48).
About ValiRx
