VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) is CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CAMG Solamere Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 4.3% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 272,811 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 114,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,838,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.