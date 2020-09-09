Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $26,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $70.44. 621,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

