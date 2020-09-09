Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $97,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 247,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 122.1% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 96,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 115,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,048. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

