Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $25,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,572.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 144,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000.

VTEB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

