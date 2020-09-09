Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 776,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $68,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.36. 6,588,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

