Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $70,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,477,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,586,000 after buying an additional 757,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 116,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

