Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Shares Down 8.2%

Vast Resources PLC (LON:VAST)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 419,387,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 72,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20.

About Vast Resources (LON:VAST)

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, molybdenum, zinc, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Manaila Polymetallic mine in northern Romania; 25.01% interest in Pickstone-Peerless gold mine in Zimbabwe; 80% interest in Baita Plai Polymetallic mine in Romania; 29.41% interest in Blueberry project; and 23.75% interest in Eureka Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.

