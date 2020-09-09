Verditek (LON:VDTK) Posts Earnings Results

Verditek (LON:VDTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON VDTK traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 2,829,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Verditek has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
About Verditek
See Also: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.