Verditek (LON:VDTK) Posts Earnings Results

Verditek (LON:VDTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON VDTK traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 12.50 ($0.16). 2,829,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Verditek has a 1 year low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

About Verditek

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

