VeriCoin Price Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $158,424.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00049207 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,047.13 or 1.00071087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000442 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00183178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,049,936 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.