Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 22,042 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $5.89 on Tuesday, hitting $185.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,253,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.34. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

