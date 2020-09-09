Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,676,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,078,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

