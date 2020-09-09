Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 11.3%

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares were down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 1,013,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,822,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.77.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $560.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 139.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 256,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 216.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.