Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 3,107 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.77. 10,226,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,152. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

