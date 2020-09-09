Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 6,649 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,760,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,882. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

