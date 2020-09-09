Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.48.

MCD stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. 4,106,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

