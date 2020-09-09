Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 4,117,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.