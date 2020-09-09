Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $17.38 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $135.94. 6,846,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,819,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

