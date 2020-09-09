Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 393.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after purchasing an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. 8,243,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

