Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 3,142,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

