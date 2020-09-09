Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,939,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.