Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.54. 956,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

