Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.