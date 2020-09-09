Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 9,538,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.