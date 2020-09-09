VisionX (VNX) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

