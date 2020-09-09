Vita Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.09.
Vita Group Company Profile
