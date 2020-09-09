Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Brokerages expect Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) to post sales of $93.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $108.30 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $103.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full-year sales of $392.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.20 million to $417.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.67 million, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $512.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSLR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE:VSLR traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $6,213,238.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,467,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,473,149 shares of company stock valued at $273,281,030 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,453,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,793,000 after buying an additional 1,614,679 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,035,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 852,766 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 29.5% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,400,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 774,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,003.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 493,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

