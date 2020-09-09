VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Hits $3.48 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.48 million and $174,163.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.01674132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00167047 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain was first traded on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

