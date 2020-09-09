Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. 11,289,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,701,061. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.