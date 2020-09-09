WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $18.94. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $7.50 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

