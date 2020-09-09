Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

